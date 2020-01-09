Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Celebrate Son Shai’s 3rd Birthday In The Bahamas With Sweet Party Idea

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancers cooked up an adorable birthday party for their toddler son.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy cooked up the perfect birthday celebration for their son, Shai Aleksandr. The Dancing with the Stars couple engaged in a family cooking session to mark little Shai’s third birthday while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Peta, who rang in the New Year in Nassau with her husband and family, took to Instagram to post a three-minute video of her son’s special birthday.

In a lengthy caption to the post, Peta wrote that the family started their day by watching a rental of Shai’s favorite movie, Trolls, and eating a breakfast of bagels with cream cheese. The celebrity family then headed to the beach with family and friends, then spent the afternoon at the Baha Mar kids club, where they all cooked together in a supersized kitchen.

Peta wrote that while the kids baked their own cupcakes, the apron-clad adults prepared filet and snapper entrees with a chef nearby. The group later dined al fresco as they enjoyed their freshly prepared meals with wine and cake.

Peta noted that Shai loved learning how to cook in the culinary learning center. The Dancing With the Stars veteran also revealed that this was the first time her parents were able to spend Shai’s birthday with him, which made the day extra special.

In the comments section to the post, Peta’s fan reacted to the unique birthday idea for her son.

“Such a fun way to celebrate,” one fan wrote.

“So sweet!!!!” another wrote. “Little men carrying the cupcake trays was beyond precious.”

“What a most beautiful and memorable way to celebrate a birthday, happy birthday Shai,” a third fan added.

“I have a feeling you want Shai to grow up to be a chef Lol happy birthday to him!” another chimed in.

Other fans complimented Shai’s new “big boy” haircut. Maks and Peta only recently had their toddler son’s hair cut for the very first time.

Peta and Maks have kept fans updated as their son has grown from a baby into a little boy. When Shai turned 1-year-old on January 4, 2018, the DWTS mirrorball champs posted a video of their baby walking around a room while speaking into a toy phone. Peta played along as she pretended to talk to Shai on her own cellphone. In the caption to the sweet video, proud papa Maks asked his son to “please stop growing so fast.”

For Shai’s second birthday last year, Maks posted an Instagram photo of the family of the three on the beach, with a touching caption.

“I wish you health and lifetime of happiness!” the Dancing with the Stars alum wrote to his son. “Everything else @petamurgatroyd and I will provide until our last breath. Happy birthday my love! You really are our Gift!”