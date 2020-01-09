Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Showcases Hourglass Figure As She Rides A Quad In Bikini Bottoms

Aylen Alvarez shared a hot new update to her Instagram page to show her 3.6 million fans how she is handling the winter temperatures.

On Wednesday, January 8, the Cuban bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself showing off her adventurous side. In the shot, Alvarez — who is also known by her married name, Aylen Davis — can be seen kneeling on a red and black ATV in front of a bright turquoise sea.

According to the tag Alvarez added to her post, she posed for the shot in Nassau in The Bahamas. In the caption, Alvarez revealed that she escaped the cold by jetting off to the Caribbean.

Alvarez is holding a green bottle in the left hand, most likely a beer. She has on a tiny pair of bikini bottoms in black that feature side strings that tie up on her hips. The thin straps sit high on her figure, helping accentuate the contrast between her full lower body and her slender, toned midsection.

The model and influencer teamed her bikini with a white crop top boasting short sleeves in black. The top is super stretchy, hugging her torso tightly and showcasing her ample cleavage. As she indicated via the tag and caption, her top is from Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador. She also shared that the post is a partnership with the label.

Alvarez accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses that protect her eyes from the glaring sun. The model has her brunette tresses down in large, natural waves that fly back with the wind. She is using her free hand to keep her hair from ricocheting against her face.

Alvarez is looking at the camera with her lips in a neutral position. She is sitting over her bent legs as she sits up tall, arching her back slightly in a way that further accentuates her famous curves.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. In under a day of going live, the photo garnered more than 20,100 likes and upwards of 270 comments. Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Sporty sexy beach babe,” said one user, adding a heart-eyes emoji to the message.

“What a hottie,” chimed in another user, also including a heart-eyes emoji to the comment.

“This is by far 1 of my faves of you,” a third fan raved.