Candice Swanepoel Lies On Her Back In A Skintight Orange Swimsuit

Candice stunned in a skimpy one-piece in a sizzling new photo.

Candice Swanepoel revealed her seriously fit and toned body in another skimpy swimwear look from her own line, Tropic of C, in a sizzling new photo posted to social media this week. The shot, which the swim brand shared to it’s Instagram account on January 8, showed the beauty as she lay on her back in a shimmery burnt orange swimsuit.

The gorgeous new photo featured the stunning longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel looking as gorgeous as ever as she got her sunbathing on during a trip somewhere very tropical.

The hot shot showed the beauty on her back as she slid down slightly on a white sunlounger. Candice looked every inch the superstar as she flashed some skin and her impressive all-over tan.

As for the beauty’s swimwear look, she wowed in the skintight orange look which was high-cut at the leg to help her flaunt her long, toned stems.

The bathing suit clung to her model curves to reveal her seriously flat and toned middle and also featured very thin strings that went over her shoulders.

Also in the photo – which was posted shortly after she stunned in a different bright orange swimsuit from her line in another photo – Candice kept things tropical and colorful as she sported an orange necklace around her neck as well as placing a large orange flower in her hair while holding on to another in her left hand.

The lingerie model and mom of two showed off a very sultry model look as she pouted her lips and held her right hand up to her lips. She had her long blond hair swept over to the right side of her face with a heavy part.

The star also appeared to be showing off her natural beauty as she kept things pretty neutral when it came to her makeup to let her flawless blemish-free skin take center stage.

Tropic of C didn’t reveal in the caption exactly where or when the photo was taken, though Candice appeared to be soaking up the sun somewhere tropical as the blue sky and foliage could be seen in the background of the swimsuit snap.

The swimwear brand also revealed that Candice wore the swimsuit in The C design in the color papagayo.

Many fans shared their thoughts in the comments section of the photo, which was posted with a grainy filter to give the snap a vintage feel.

“Gorgeous,” one person wrote with an eye heart emoji and a red heart.

“Loving these new vibes,” another person wrote with an orange and a black heart emoji.

A third comment read, “Such a beautiful shot.”

In addition to her bikini body being on show in several photos shared to Tropic of C’s Instagram account, Candice also shares her own swimwear shots on her own page.

One recent upload showed her as slipped into a bikini while wading into the water during a recent vacation to Jamaica.