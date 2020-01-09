Canadian Stunner Danielle Knudson Ditches Pants In Flirty Triple Instagram Update

Danielle Knudson gave her 498,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she posted a sizzling new set of snaps that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The steamy triple Instagram update was shared on Wednesday, and has earned nothing but love since going live on the Canadian stunner’s page. The trio of photos appeared to have been captured using a film camera, and saw the 30-year-old laying across a black leather couch and striking a variety of flirty poses.

As per usual, the blond bombshell was looking smoking hot in an itty-bitty ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. She sported a long-sleeved crop top that boasted a bold, black-and-white pattern. It cut off right at her rib cage, giving her audience a good look at her flat midsection and abs.

On her lower half, Danielle opted to ditch her pants completely to up the ante of her ensemble even more. Instead, the babe sported a pair of cherry red panties from Diesel that left little to the imagination. The cheeky garment exposed an ample amount of the model’s pert derriere, while also offering a good look at her long, sculpted legs. Meanwhile, the number’s thick, logo waistband sat high up on Danielle’s hips to further accentuate her slender frame.

To complete her look, Danielle added a pair of sleek white Nike sneakers. She did not, however, add any other accessories, allowing her impressive physique to take center stage.

The social media sensation’s platinum locks were worn down and messily fell over her shoulders and in front of her chest. As for her beauty, Danielle sported a minimal makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the Instagram hottie’s latest social media upload. As of this writing, the post has racked up more than 8,000 likes after 13 hours of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Danielle’s jaw-dropping display.

“My goodness you’re so fine,” one person wrote.

“Cutie on the couch!” said another.

“Sublime beauty and magnificent body,” commented a third.

Danielle often tantalizes her Instagram followers with her skin-baring ensembles. Another recent upload on her feed included a short video clip of the model showing some major cleavage in a skimpy bikini top while vacationing in Mexico. This post proved popular as well, and to date has racked up 29,000 view and over 6,700 likes.