‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jack & Steve Get Into A Screaming Match, Xander Warns Ciara

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, January 9 reveal that there will be some major tension between a lot of fan favorite characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) come face-to-face with Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) for the first time since Steve (aka Stefano DiMera) returned to Salem.

The two men will have it out, as Jack will call out Steve for many things. He’ll confront him about being an absent husband to Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and not coming home for the funeral of his sister, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

Of course, Jack doesn’t know that Steve is no longer himself. His body has been taken over by Salem’s biggest villain, Stefano, who has an agenda. Stefano only has eyes for the love of his life, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and won’t stop until he finally gets her.

Of course, he’ll have to pretend to be Steve in order to walk around Salem freely and execute his plan. All the while, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), who has been brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina, will be at his side doing everything she can to break up Marlena’s marriage to John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will sit vigil at his uncle Victor’s (John Aniston) bedside. Victor suffered a stroke during a confrontation with his granddaughter Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). Ciara rushed him to the hospital, but things are touch and go for the Kiriakis patriarch.

On Thursday, Xander will warn Ciara to keep her distance from Victor, and remind her that if he dies it will be all her fault. Ciara is beside herself with guilt, and is conflicted about her confrontation with Victor, although she still wants proof that her grandfather and Xander may have framed her boyfriend Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) for murder.

Meanwhile, Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) will be surprised when an unexpected visitor shows up at her door. The DiMera vixen will likely get a visit from her father, and will probably be shocked to hear the story of his comeback.

In addition, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will decide to play along with Nicole Walker’s (Arianne Zucker) lie about being a couple in order to keep Kristen at arms length. Days of Our Lives fans will see the pair will play up their fake relationship at the office now that Kristen’s joined the staff at Basic Black.