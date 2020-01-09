Fran Drescher Fans Thrilled ‘The Nanny’ Musical Is Headed To Broadway

The makeup saleswoman from Flushing, Queens will soon be seen on the Great White Way.

Fran Drescher is developing a musical for Broadway based on her hit 1990s television series The Nanny, reported The New York Times. Fans of the actress and comedienne are thrilled for the chance to experience the escapades of the show’s iconic character Fran Fine in a new, live stage production.

The series, which aired on CBS from 1993-1999 was a hit for the network. It told the story of a makeup saleswoman from Queens, New York who unexpectedly showed up on the doorstep of millionaire Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield to peddle her wares. Believing she was a prospective child caretaker from a nanny agency, Maxwell hired her to watch his children.

Rachel Bloom, who created and stars in the CW series, My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will write the music and lyrics for the stage production along with Adam Schlesinger, the show’s executive music producer, reported The New York Times.

The book — or story — will be written by Drescher and her ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson, who created and wrote the show for television.

Deadline reported that Drescher will not be reprising her role for the stage production. She made a tongue-in-cheek remark to the entertainment news outlet that due to her age, the show would have to be retitled “The Granny.”

The actress posted a throwback photo of the show’s original cast to the delight of her fans when she revealed the happy news. The Nanny starred Daniel Davis as Niles the butler, Drescher as Fran the Nanny, Charles Shaughnessy as Maxwell, and Lauren Lane as Maxwell’s producing partner, C.C. Babcock.

“My all-time favorite show and I looovveee broadway musicals! Congrats Fran!!!” wrote a follower of the actress and a long-time Nanny fan.

“OMG!! I’m so excited, I’m currently rewatching the show. This is just perfect timing,” remarked a second fan on Instagram, discussing the idea of a stage version of the popular television series.

“My new life goal is to see this on Broadway,” stated a third social media user.

In May of 2019, it was rumored that a reboot of the television show was being developed and would star none other than rapper Cardi B.

The fun idea for Cardi to play Fran’s daughter came to Drescher after the rapper posted a photo of herself wearing a cheetah ensemble, seemingly channeling The Nanny’s over-the-top character of Fran Fine.

Drescher loved the photo and found the comparisons uncanny, noting that both women were from New York and both have funny voices. While it appears that the reboot would have been a great idea, the collaboration between the two performers ultimately did not come to pass.