Kristin Cavallari Wears Effortlessly Chic Ensemble On The Streets Of Manhattan

Reality television star turned entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari surprised her fans by sharing an Instagram update where she was unexpectedly in Manhattan, New York. The blond bombshell captured a snap of her street style and looked effortlessly chic in a fashion-forward ensemble.

The Instagram update was taken on a stretch of sidewalk in front of a unique green brick pillar, which was surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows with a black frame. Kristin rocked a stunning ensemble that accentuated her toned physique. The fashion maven wore a pair of high-waisted caramel-colored pants that hugged her curves, and extended past her ankles. She paired the pants with pointed-toe shoes in a very similar shade, and added a belt with a square buckle to cinch in her waist. The result was that the blond beauty’s legs looked miles long.

She paired the pants with a simple, crisp white button-down shirt, although the low neckline made the top more fashion-forward than business chic. The collar stood upright, framing Kristin’s elegant neck, and the neckline dipped low to reveal a tantalizing hint of skin. She had on a few delicate necklaces to draw attention to the neckline of the shirt, and while her cleavage wasn’t on display, the neckline gave the ensemble a sexy vibe.

She topped off her outfit with a knee-length patterned coat that skimmed her body and worked to combat the New York chill. Kristin’s blond locks were down in gentle waves, and her makeup was minimal, accentuating her natural beauty.

Kristin’s followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning snap, and the post received over 64,200 likes within just 20 hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the surprise update from Manhattan and to compliment her ensemble.

“This outfit is amazing,” one fan commented.

Another fan said, “I would wear that every day if I could” followed by two heart eyes emoji.

“You always have the best outfits,” another fan added.

Yet another fan was obsessed with the look.

“I need this outfit! So cute! Looking good girl!”

