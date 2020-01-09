Halsey Stuns In Tiny Eye-Catching Butterfly-Print Crop Top & Skirt That She Helped Design

Halsey is not only a creative musician but is also very hands-on with her fashion choices. The “Now or Never” hitmaker wowed her Instagram followers in an eye-catching number, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Halsey wore a tiny crop top that displayed a lot of cleavage and her stomach. She paired the ensemble with a miniskirt that matched and wrapped a black belt around her waist. The bright and colorful outfit was worn with black boots that were laced-up and went just below her knees. Halsey displayed the many tattoos that she has inked across her body and sported a short black pixie cut. The “Bad at Love” songstress accessorized herself with earrings and a couple of rings.

In the photo, Halsey posed in front of a dressing room with her name on it. On the building were different colored flowers painted on it, which complemented her outfit. She placed both hands to her belt and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

For her caption, the “Without Me” chart-topper expressed that it was an honor to perform in Byron Bay, Australia, in the items of clothing that were hand-painted. Halsey designed the concept which was executed and “improved” by Sharon Rahim. She explained that one of her favorite artists under the username “riskrock” painted it for her and believes these types of garments will be a new stage staple for her. Halsey thanked her stylist, Zoe Costello, for bringing it all to life.

In the span of four days, her post racked up more than 1 million likes and over 3,600 comments, proving to be a popular look among her 17.7 million followers.

“I love you to the moon and the back,” one user wrote.

“Okay I’m loving the hair, and I adore the fit. I wish I could rock those boots bunny because you look absolutely stunning! And your performance was outstandingly great,” another shared.

“You’re so cute, I love you so much,” a third fan remarked.

“Omg cannot wait to see this look more,” a fourth fan commented.

Multicolored fashion choices are nothing new for Halsey. The “Graveyard” entertainer was photographed on a plane when she wore a fleece with many colors splattered all over it. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she paired the look with black knee-high boots with silver studs on them and fishnet tights. The performer is known for switching up her hairstyle constantly and opted for a short dark bob. The upload also proved to be very popular with her loyal fans, achieving over 1.6 million likes.