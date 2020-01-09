Brielle Biermann Shows Off Shocking New Look In ‘Small Lips’ Photo

Brielle showed off a much more natural look after dissolving her lip fillers.

Brielle Biermann had fans doing a double take with a new shot posted to her Instagram account this week. The 22-year-old reality star shocked fans with a gorgeous photo of herself she shared on January 8. In the image, she looked almost unrecognizable without lip fillers while also showing off a slightly darker hairdo.

For the snap, the Don’t Be Tardy and Real Housewives of Atlanta star pouted slightly for the camera after recently telling fans that she had her lip fillers dissolved.

As reported by Hollywood Life, the beauty went more natural with her makeup than usual while giving the camera a very sultry look. She showed off her flawless complexion and natural eye shadow as well as sporting a more natural matte shade of lipstick on her lips.

Brielle appeared to have dyed her hair a little darker, as her usually bright blond locks were down and wavy and featured dark blond lowlights.

The reality star — who’s no stranger to stripping down and showing some skin on social media — also opted to stay a little more covered for the photo as she rocked a muted purple turtleneck that stretched all the way up to her neck.

In the caption, Brielle addressed her new look as she joked that she was showing off her “small lips” in the lipstick color whip from her family’s makeup line, KAB Cosmetics. The star helms the brand alongside her mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann and sister Ariana Biermann.

The snap has already received more than 46,000 likes in the first 13 hours since she shared it, as well as thousands of comments from her 1.3 million followers.

Many fans touched on her changing appearance in the comments section, as several gushed over how stunning the Bravo star looked as she revealed her more natural beauty.

“You look more natural and beautiful hun! You’re gorgeous the way you are and blessed to not need any extra beauty enhancements!” one fan wrote.

“You are stunning and didn’t all that over the top enhancement. Good on you,” another person told her.

A third person commented on the new photo, “You look even more beautiful..great choice.”

The stunning new Instagram upload came mere days after Brielle told fans that she’d officially dissolved her lip fillers and was hoping she’d soon be back to looking 18-years-old again.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon,” she told her fans via Instagram stories on January 5 as she vowed a more natural New Year.

“2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days,” Brielle then added.