‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Lashes Out At Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 13 reveal a confrontation between old rivals. Fans will be delighted when Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) shows her feisty side again as she goes head-to-head with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), per The TV Watercooler.

While there are several reasons Quinn could fly off the handle at any given time, it seems as if she might fight for someone she cares deeply about. The Inquisitr reports that Flo Fulton (Kiara Barnes) will return next week. Quinn and her best friend’s daughter have had a close relationship since Flo dated Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) in high school.

Before everyone found out about Flo’s involvement in covering up Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity, Quinn was her biggest champion. Quinn really believed in Flo and was hurt when she found out what Flo was capable of. She even lashed out at Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) for keeping such a dark secret from her family.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Quinn has forgiven Flo and expects everyone to do the same. When Flo donated her kidney to Katie Logan (Heather Tom), Quinn knew that Flo was still the same person. To her, Flo had redeemed herself. But not everyone feels the same way.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Brooke and Quinn will face off during the week of January 13 and it can only be about Flo. Brooke will never forgive the former croupier for what she did to her family and she expects everyone to do the same. Brooke has repeatedly said that she believes that Flo belongs in jail.

However, Quinn believes in second chances. She may even point out that both she and Brooke received forgiveness in the past and that Flo deserves the same. But Brooke has always been a bit short-sighted as far as her family goes. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn and Brooke will exchange words about Flo and it may get a little heated.

The issue may have to do with Flo’s job at Forrester Creations. She was fired after her crimes came to light and she was banned from the building. But since Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) got her job back at the fashion house, Quinn may feel as if Flo deserves the same courtesy.

But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that there is no way that Brooke will allow Flo to take back her place in the family and at Forrester Creations. She will never forget how Flo kept Beth from them and pretended to be the infant’s mother.