Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Catches Liam With Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, January 10 tease that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) won’t know what hit her when she walks in at the cliff house. The blonde’s worst nightmare will be realized when she catches Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), per She Knows Soaps.

A romantic proposal turned sour when Liam asked Hope to marry him. He told Hope that he was only prepared to marry her if she cut ties with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Of course, Hope could not instantly agree to Liam’s terms. She could not just give Douglas up after she just adopted him. She promised the little boy that she would be his mother and could not just give up on him despite Liam’s wishes.

“Please don’t do any ultimatum,” Hope begged Liam. With tears in her eyes she pleaded with Liam not to make their wedding conditional on giving up her son. But Liam remained firm, he didn’t want to deal with Thomas for the rest of his life.

Liam rushed out of the cabin with Hope hot on his heels. Both of them were shattered because a moment that should have been everything turned out all wrong. Of course, it wasn’t long before Liam turned to Steffy.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Thomas will be angry about the proposal but he cannot directly interfere. He will therefore whisper a few choice words in his sister’s ear and manipulate her thinking.

The Inquisitr reports that Hope will go to the cliff house and catch Liam in Steffy’s arms. The spoiler photos show that Steffy will be wearing a pretty nightie and gown. It seems as if something could have happened between Liam and Steffy, but Thomas could have also set Hope up to see what he wants her to see.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Hope’s heart will break when she confronts Liam. She will be devastated as she thinks that he cheated on her. At the same time, Liam is still hurt that Hope didn’t jump at the chance to marry him. In fact, he and Hope may even end their relationship after their fight.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Steffy will be shocked as she hears that Liam wanted Hope to cut Douglas out of her life. She knows from first-hand experience that love doesn’t know the difference between an adopted child and a biological one.