Kelly Ripa Unapologetic As She Calls Mark Consuelos ‘Daddy’ In Smoking Hot Instagram Pic

Kelly Ripa unapologetically called husband Mark Consuelos “daddy” on social media, adding an appreciative caption to a smoking hot Instagram pic she posted of the actor showing off a brand new haircut. Kelly used a favorite nickname for her husband of almost 24 years and father of their three children, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Most of her 2.6 million Instagram followers were in agreement.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared the photo, which has received over 72,000 likes thus far, with a note that Mark had trimmed his tresses, calling him #daddy in the caption, and following her statement with a defiant, “That’s right, i said it.”

Her quip was likely in response to those fans who have taken umbrage with the former All My Children star’s longtime pet name for her husband. Kelly frequently uses the hashtag #daddy on social media when describing the handsome Riverdale actor, who plays Hiram Lodge.

The solo shot of Mark showed the actor looking off into the distance in an image that appears to have been taken at the couple’s luxe New York City home. He wore a black long-sleeved shirt in the photo, some short facial scruff and a cleaned-up hairdo, which was perfectly styled for the pic. Mark also sported a serious expression.

Actress Lisa Rinna, a longtime pal and frequent fill-in host of Live, told her pal to “say it again” in regards to Mark’s endearing nickname from his wife.

Fans of the talk show host and television personality quickly chimed in with their own take on Kelly’s nickname for her handsome husband, all in happy agreement that the Live host can call Mark whatever she wishes with no apologies.

“I’d call him daddy too,” said a follower of Kelly’s, who agreed that her husband looked quite handsome in the photo.

“Keep saying and hashtagging #DADDY, Lovely Lady!!! You do it well!!!” joked a second fan of the talk show host, who encouraged her to continue to be fearlessly loving towards her husband on the social media site.

A third fan said that she loved it when Kelly called Mark that sweet nickname and told her to continue to use it whenever she wished.

Prior to her latest social media post, Kelly used her endearment for Mark when she posted an image of them during the last days of their Christmas vacation.

Kelly has had to defend her use of her pet name for Mark on social media in the past. In November 2019, she jokingly nominated Mark to be People Magazine‘s next Sexiest Man Alive, shortly after EGOT winner John Legend was awarded the honor.

In one of the comments, a fan mistakenly called Kelly “jelly” and said, “it creeps me out when she calls him ‘Daddy.'”

In response, Kelly clapped back, “It creeps me out when you call me jelly.”