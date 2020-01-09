Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Poses In A Black-And-White Bikini At The Beach

Lorena pulled several poses in a skimpy bikini.

Lorena Rae is putting her flawless bikini body on display once again in a gorgeous new Instagram upload. The Victoria’s Secret model proved why she’s one of the most in-demand up and coming models in the new January 8 upload, which was made up of three different photos of the stunner as she hit the beach in a fun two-piece.

The snaps appeared to be professional photos from a recent swimwear shoot for Solid & Striped, who shared the sizzling shots via its official Instagram account.

In the first picture, Lorena posed up against a large rock on the beach as she bent over slightly with both of her arms locked and stretched out in front of her as she supported herself with a little help from the natural rock formation.

The German lingerie model looked over to the right with a pretty coy look on her face while flashing a whole lot of her very toned body for the camera. She had her long brunette hair straight and down while she also rocked a black bucket hat on her head.

As for the 25-year-old’s bikini look, the star stunned as she slipped into a black-and-white number while being photographed by professional photographer Terence Connors.

The fun two-piece was made up of a plunging crop-top style top with large block vertical stripes, which she paired with a pair of pretty skimpy bottoms in the same striped print that sat well below her bellybutton.

In the second sunny shot, Lorena continued to show off her smile as she placed both hands on the rim of her hat while giving the camera a better look at her flat and toned tummy with the sandy beach and blue ocean water in the background.

In the third photo contained in the three-snap upload, the stunner showed off her playful side as she leaned over the large rock and jokingly pointed towards it with her mouth wide open.

Solid & Striped revealed in the caption that the latest bikini shots were taken in the tropical Caribbean destination of St Barts.

The account’s followers were clearly pretty impressed after seeing Lorena strip down to her swimwear during her trip to the coast, as many shared their praise in the comments section.

“Beauty,” one fan wrote with three fire emoji.

“Wow,” another said alongside an eye heart emoji after seeing the sizzling new snaps.

The new set of photos came shortly after Solid & Striped posted another sizzling shot of Lorena in a her swimwear, only that time she showed off her flexibility a little more as she did a full-on backbend in a strapless bikini during another shoot for the brand.