Russian Bombshell Dasha Mart Flaunts Killer Figure In Lacy Lingerie & High Heels

Russian model Dasha Mart has been giving her fans a treat on social media lately. From sexy dresses to skimpy bathing suits, she has modeled a variety of outfits that showcase her killer figure. On Thursday, she heated up Instagram with an update that showed her rocking a set of lingerie in a pair of high heels.

Dasha was outside for the photoshoot, which consisted of two snaps. The shots appeared to be taken on a deck somewhere in Miami overlooking the ocean. A section of the city along the beach could be seen behind her.

The stunner’s lingerie was a dark burnt orange color. The bra and panties were primarily lace, allowing her bronze skin to peek through the fabric. The half-cup bra showed off plenty of Dasha’s cleavage. It had sexy straps that went over the top of her breasts and tiny bows on the shoulder straps. The panties were a high-rise style with a cheeky backside. They also featured matching garter straps that hung beside her thighs.

One picture showed Dasha from the front while capturing her entire body. She put her long toned legs on display as she struck a pose with one hip out. To make her legs appear even longer, she wore a pair of black high heels. She playfully pulled one of her shoulder straps down as she looked at something off in the distance.

The second snap showed the stunner from behind at a closer angle, giving her followers a nice look at her perky booty in the revealing undies. The angle accentuated her slender waist. She arched her back and looked off to the side while holding on to the garter straps.

Dasha’s hair hung down in curls. She wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows and thick lashes.

In the caption, Dasha credited the hair and makeup artists, as well as the photographer for their creative efforts. She also asked her fans which photo they preferred.

Many followers couldn’t seem to decide on a favorite.

“Both are perfect,” one admirer said.

“Both you look absolutely gorgeous,” wrote a second fan.

Other fans gushed over the model.

“You are the most beautiful woman, I love all your photos,” a third admirer said.

“You are on fire you take my breath away,” commented a fourth follower.

If this year is anything like the last, Dasha will be leaving her fans breathless with dozens of photos that show off her fit physique.