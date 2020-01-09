UFC Babe Arianny Celeste Rocks Turquoise Bikini To Flaunt Thick Thighs & Booty: ‘Follow Me To Our Treehouse’

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste wants to visit in her treehouse. The stunner took to Instagram in the early hours of Thursday morning and flaunted her many curves to her legion of followers.

The Octagon Girl looked amazing in a turquoise bikini that exposed her booty and thighs. As an added bonus, her fans were also treated to sideboob as she ascended the stairs to her treehouse.

Celeste sported a blue-green bikini top. Since the NSFW photo shows Celeste from the rear, her followers could not see a front view of the model’s cleavage. However, a hint of sideboob peaked from the confines of the top.

However, the 34-year-old compensated by giving her fans a full view from the back. The skimpy bikini panties had an interesting cross-over detail at the back.

Of course, it wasn’t the swimsuit that captured her fans’ imaginations. It was Celeste’s pert, round backside that had them lyrical. The bombshell’s derriere, tick thighs, and toned calves were the topic of many of the comments left on the pic.

Celeste wore her hair in a middle path and allowed her highlighted hair to frame her face. She wore bangles and a ring as her only accessories. The fashionista also wore a bold brow, smoky eyes, and a dark brown lipstick to complete the look.

The snap had an exotic ambiance to it thanks to the cozy treehouse in the background. The rustic wooden railings and green trees gave the pic a jungle vibe. Celeste pouted her lips in a sultry come-hither pose that promised of things to come.

The celeb has an impressive following of 3.2 million fans from around the world. Her looks, style, and personality have become part-and-parcel of the UFC brand and many viewers flock to her page to experience her glamor.

This particular image has already garnered more than likes in only six hours. Fans loved the offering and inundated her snap with fire, hearts, and smiley face emoji. Other followers simply had to post a few words of encouragement to the Latina hottie.

One follower issued a tongue-in-cheek warning to the model and said, “Don’t tell me that or give me that look! Cause I will cancel all of my plans just to enjoy every second with you, miss fine & lovely!”

Another fan expressed the same sentiment and also mentioned Celeste’s booty, “I’ll follow that bum to hell and back!!”

Many of Celeste’s followers were just grateful for the photo.