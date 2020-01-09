Victoria’s Secret’s Georgia Fowler Slips Into A White Bikini To Help Australia

Georgia stripped down to her bikini to share an important message.

Georgia Fowler is sharing an important message as she slipped into a white bikini. The New Zealand-born Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram this week to tell her 1 million followers that she’d been spending some time in Australia over the past few days where she got to experience the horrific bush fires that have been ravaging the country over the past few months first hand.

The upload, which was posted on January 8, showed the beauty as she pulled a number of different poses in a white two-piece with the Sydney skyline in the distance behind her as she hit the water on a white boat.

The upload was made up of three different photos of the lingerie model and former Project Runway New Zealand host rocking her two-piece. The first showed her posing side on to the camera with Sydney framed by her body in the background as she bent her leg and rested her left arm on her knee with her hand in her short brown hair.

The top of the beauty’s plunging white bikini top could just be seen in the snap, while she also sported a stunning gold necklace with a large jewel pendant. She also accessorized with a large silver chain bracelet on her left hand and dangling silver earrings in both ears.

In the second, Georgia – who recently stunned in another swimwear look alongside fellow VS model Irina Shayk – shot the photo of herself from above for a gorgeous selfie that showed off her toned torso and all-over tan.

The snap also gave her fans a better look at her bikini, revealing that she was sporting a plunging ribbed top with thick straps over her shoulders and a pair of very high-waisted bottoms in the same material that stretched up to her middle and covered her bellybutton.

The bottoms were belted to further highlight her slim waist and toned tummy.

In the third snap contained in the new upload, Georgia gave the camera a pretty sultry look as she once again sat upright. The beauty appeared to be going makeup-free for the selfie shoot as she put her stunning natural beauty on full show.

But it wasn’t all about self-promotion for the beauty as she stripped down to her bikini.

Georgia opened up about the things she’d seen while Down Under in the caption, while she described the rampant fires as being “devastating.”

She revealed that she was saying bye bye to Sydney “with a heavy heart” and shared how grateful she was to see so many donations pouring in for Australia in the country’s time of need from across the world, while encouraging her fans to do what they could to help.

The star also told fans in the caption that her jewelry is available from the brand Mineraleir, which is donating 100% of its profits this week to both WIRES Wildlife Rescue and New South Wales Rural Fire Service to help those suffering as a result of the fires.