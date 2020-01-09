Jessica Simpson Reveals Baby Birdie Is The Only One In Her Family Not Battling The Flu

The singer and designer says her family has been hit with another nasty bug.

Jessica Simpson and her family are battling another bug. Less than two months after her family was taken down by a 10-day stomach bug, the singer and fashion designer revealed that her clan is now recovering from the flu.

Jessica posted a new photo to Instagram that shows her posing with her extended family during a recent holiday trip to Aspen. In the pic, the former Newlyweds star looks happy and healthy as she wears a stylish cold-weather outfit with a matching beanie and her signature high-heeled boots.

Jessica’s husband Eric Johnson and their three kids Maxwell Drew, 7, Ace Knute, 6, and Birdie Mae, 9 months, are also shown. Baby Birdie looks adorable in a blue snowsuit with a purple fur-trimmed hood as she looks straight at the camera to show off her dimpled smile. Jessica’s father-in-law and her mom, Tina Simpson, are also in the photo, as are several other family members.

While everyone looks healthy in the photo, in the caption to the post, Jessica revealed that everyone in her family got “kicked in the butt” with the flu except her baby Birdie Mae. The blond beauty added that the only thing that is making her smile right now are the memories of the recent family ski trip to Colorado.

Jessica’s fans hit the comments section of the post to commiserate with her over this season’s nasty flu bug.

“Oh no! Thank goodness baby Birdie didn’t catch it!” one fan wrote.

“She has the immune system of a beast. Go gurl,” another added of Birdie.

“Oh my!!!” another follower wrote. “Birdie’s smile is sooooooo cute!!! I hope you all feel better soon.”

“Whaaaaat? Sick again? Didn’t you just got over it not long ago?!” a fourth fan asked Jessica.

Indeed, fans may recall that in November, Jessica posted an Instagram photo that showed her passed out on the couch with her daughter Maxwell as a stomach bug hit her family hard. In the caption to the post, the mom of three noted that only her two older kids were very sick, so it seems as though baby Birdie was spared from getting that bug as well.

“Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off,” Jessica wrote of the 10-day illness. “Maxi and Ace are resilient troopers.”

Jessica’s new family photo comes after a short social media break for the star. Before the flu bug hit, Jessica posted a steady stream of snowy pics, including a ski day photo with her sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, as the famous clan enjoyed their holiday in Aspen.