‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Stops Brooke & Ridge’s Reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, January 10 reveal that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) reunion will be short-lived. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will ruin their plans for romance when he barges in with his own dilemma, per She Knows Soaps.

Ridge moved out of his marital home a few months ago. At the time, Brooke was confident that he would return. Both were certain that the dressmaker was just taking a break while trying to sort out issues with Thomas and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Never in Brooke’s wildest dreams would she have thought that they would be getting a divorce a few months later. But pressure stemming from their children’s issues, as well as an unwillingness to let go of the past spurred Ridge to get the divorce paperwork drawn up.

However, over the festive season, Brooke and Ridge’s hearts softened toward one another. They were still in love and did not want to end their marriage. But when Ridge asked Brooke to tear up the documents, she did not comply. She made it clear that she could not forgive Thomas for hiding Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity. But it seems as if Brooke may be willing to make a compromise.

The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will tell her husband that she wants him to move home. She doesn’t want to carry on living alone without him and wants to continue their marriage. Ridge will be relieved and glad that they can put the past behind them and move on with their lives. “Bridge” will be making up when Thomas arrives.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that the designer will bring with him devastating news. He will tell them that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) asked Hope to marry him. Initially, Brooke will be delighted with the news. She believes that Hope and Liam belong together and wants her daughter to have a lifetime of happiness. While Ridge may not be too pleased, since he thinks that Liam and Steffy belong together, he won’t understand Thomas’ anxiety.

Then Thomas will break the news to them. Liam had one condition for the wedding to take place: Hope has to cut ties with him and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Of course, Brooke and Ridge will immediately realize that they have a crisis on hand. They will need to put their “destiny” aside as they try to sort out their children’s future.