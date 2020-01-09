‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, January 8: Liam Storms Out After Hope Does Not Accept Proposal

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, January 8 features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) who proposed to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). He told a stunned Hope that she needed to cut all ties with Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) because he was still obsessed with her. He felt that she needed to stop working with Thomas at Forrester Creations and that she needed to stop co-parenting Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) with him.

Just then, Douglas and Thomas barged into the room, per She Knows Soaps. The little boy wanted to play with Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Thomas realized what they had just interrupted and made a snarky remark to Liam after Hope took Douglas to the room. Thomas thought that the only reason Liam had proposed was that he had called him out on not making it official with Hope. Liam told Thomas that it wasn’t any of his business.

Thomas then found out that Liam had proposed to Hope on condition that she give him and Douglas up. Thomas became irate and said that Liam knew that his son needed Hope. The two men started to shove each other around the room until Hope returned. Hope ordered Thomas to take Douglas and leave.

Afterward, Hope begged Liam not to give her an ultimatum. She didn’t want to choose between marriage to him and Douglas. But Liam refused even after Hope said that she would set boundaries with Thomas. She reminded Liam that they wouldn’t even have Beth back in their lives if it wasn’t for Douglas. Liam retorted that Thomas was using Douglas to get close to her. After telling Hope that he couldn’t marry both her and Thomas, Liam walked out. Hope ran after him calling, “Liam, come back!” but he was done.

At the cliff house, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) continued talking about Thomas. They felt that the designer was making progress especially now that he had Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) in his life.

Ridge told his daughter that he could see how happy Liam made her. He implied that Liam belonged with Steffy and not with Hope. Father and daughter then had an open conversation about Steffy’s childhood and how Ridge would always love Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo). He wanted Steffy to know that he was proud of her. He also encouraged her to fight for Liam if she wanted him back in her life.