Jennifer Dulos’ Family Releases A Statement After Her Estranged Husband Is Charged With Her Murder

Jennifer Dulos' family is thanking law enforcement for the work they've done on this case.

In May of 2019, a Connecticut mother of five named Jennifer Dulos went missing. This week, her estranged husband Fotis Dulos was officially charged with her murder. Now, Jennifer’s family and loved ones are speaking out after Fotis’ most recent arrest, and they are particularly grateful for all the hard work law enforcement has done to ensure justice in regards to his case, acc0rding to NBC Connecticut News.

Even though three different individuals have been arrested in connection with this case, Jennifer’s body has not yet been located. Thus, Jennifer’s five young children and the rest of her loved ones haven’t been able to properly mourn her loss or even have a funeral for her. Nevertheless, they are grateful for the police’s efforts thus far, a statement from her family read.

“Above all we thank the Connecticut State Police and the New Canaan Police Department, as well as the assisting local departments, for their tireless commitment and diligent, painstaking work that have led to these arrests. Although we are relieved that the wait for these charges is over, for us there is no sense of closure. Nothing can bring Jennifer back. We miss her every day and will forever mourn her loss.”

Prior to Jennifer’s disappearance, Fotis and his now ex-girlfriend Michelle Troconis were caught on video surveillance stopping by 30 different locations to drop off trash bags. Those bags were later determined to hold Jennifer’s bloodied clothing. Even though law enforcement no longer expects to ever find Jennifer alive, Fotis has made several public statements in which he claims he has reason to believe his estranged wife is still alive and that he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

The husband of missing Connecticut woman Jennifer Dulos has been charged with murder and kidnapping, while his girlfriend has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder pic.twitter.com/5Ns4FXXMrJ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 9, 2020

Fotis now faces a stack of new charges, including murder, felony murder, and kidnapping. His bail is being held at a whopping $6 million. Meanwhile, his former girlfriend Troconis has also been arrested in connection to this case. She faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder and her bail is held at $2 million. In addition, a lawyer who once worked with Fotis named Kent Mawhinney has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. His role in this case overall is not yet immediately clear.

Norm Pattis, Fotis Dulos’ outspoken lawyer, maintains that his client is innocent, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“I’ll be surprised if they can win it. Mr. Dulos contends he was not involved, and I don’t think the evidence will show that he was,” Pattis said.