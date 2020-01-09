Donald Trump Approval Rating Polls Take A Slight Drop After Assassination Of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani

Though Donald Trump may have been hoping for a boost in his popularity after ordering a drone strike that killed Iran's military leader, polls show no real effect.

In the year prior to the 2012 election, in which President Barack Obama sought a second term in office, then-reality TV star Donald Trump repeatedly predicted that Obama would start a war with Iran in order to win reelection. In fact, as The Washington Post recounted, Trump predicted at least eight times on his Twitter account alone that Obama would “play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected.”

In fact, Obama defeated Republican Mitt Romney in the 2012 election without going to war with Iran or anyone else. But as Post reporter Aaron Blake noted, Trump’s belief that Obama could somehow guarantee his reelection through a war against Iran may shed light on “Trump’s own motivations now that he’s in a reelection year.”

But if Trump hoped that he would get a political boost from ordering a drone strike last Thursday that killed Iran’s top military leader, General Qassem Soleimani, new polling results released on Wednesday will likely leave him disappointed.

One election expert, whose system for predicting winners has proven correct in every presidential contest since 1984, stated this week that the slaying of Soleimani may backfire and damage Trump’s 2020 reelection chances.

But according to the political data site Real Clear Politics, two new polls show a slight downward movement in Trump’s approval rating, in the days following the Soleimani drone strike assassination.

Demonstrators protest the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. Chris McGrath / Getty Images

According to RCP, an Economist/YouGov poll taken over three days starting on January 5 — the day after the Soleimani strike — showed Trump’s approval actually dropping slightly, compared to a poll by the same organization taken one week earlier. In the late December poll, Trump’s approval stood at 44 percent, while his disapproval rating hit 53 percent, putting Trump “underwater” by nine percentage points.

But in the days immediately following news that Trump had ordered the successful killing of Soleimani, Trump’s approval registered 43 percent, while his disapproval rating ticked up to 54 percent — a negative approval rating of 11 percentage points.

A Rasmussen Reports poll — a survey which has traditionally yielded better results for Trump than those by other agencies — showed Trump’s approval rating at 46 percent in the immediate aftermath of the Soleimani assassination, with his disapproval at 53 percent. One week earlier, however, Trump’s approval as measured by Rasmussen Reports stood at 48 percent, with a disapproval rating of 51 percent — a negative rating of just three points, compared to seven points as of January 7 in the Rasmussen poll.

Though as his 2012 tweets about Obama appear to indicate, Trump may believe that getting the country involved in a military conflict is a sure-fire way to boost a president’s support, political science research disagrees, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.

The “rally around the president” effect after a military action occurs mainly when “there is bipartisan support among political elites for the president’s actions,” according to political scientist Michael Tesler, writing for The Post. But in the aftermath of the Soleimani killing, “Democratic elites have not provided any grace period” before leveling criticism at Trump.

In addition, Tesler notes, the belief that getting involved in war improves chances of reelection is a myth. Data shows that even George W. Bush, though he won reelection in 2004 in the aftermath of the Iraq invasion, did so by a narrower margin than expected, given other factors such as a growing economy at the time, according to Tesler.