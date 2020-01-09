Kaia Gerber Rocks A Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini Top On Instagram

Kaia Gerber shared a new Instagram photo today that showed her rocking a tiny leopard-print bikini top.

The model was seen giving a hint of a smile with her lips closed for the shot. She posed indoors and stood with her right shoulder facing the camera. A bright beam of light lit up the middle of her face, which was outlined in rainbow hues.

The bikini top was small and hugged her chest and the angle of the shot also revealed her tattoo on the right side of her body.

The beauty also wore her hair down with a heavy side part. The only visible accessory was her small gold hoop earrings. If Kaia wore makeup, it was very natural-looking. She may have been sporting light pink lipstick, although her eyes looked bare.

Meanwhile, the room behind her was mostly in shadows. There were a couple of windows that were covered in light curtains and a desk with a lamp on top.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the bombshell.

“Looking gorgeous Kaia! All the best in 2020 stay healthy and blessed!” exclaimed a follower.

“This photo makes me want to chop all of my hair off. Tempting!” wrote an admirer.

Others alluded to her relationship with Pete Davidson.

“More of this, less of dating news saga,” said a fan.

“Natural Beauty. Your eyes show sadness,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

It’s true that there’s been some drama publicized by the media about Kaia’s relationship with Pete. According to Fox News, her famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber, are apparently going to “step in” and “guide Pete through a difficult time.” As far as what this could mean, exactly, is still unclear. However, many assume that Pete’s issues may involve his struggles with drugs and alcohol.

For now, it’s hard to know what’s going on between Kaia and Pete. The pair have been spotted getting flirty in public, but he has not been seen in her social media feed thus far.

In addition, on November 3, the model shared another bikini pic on her Instagram page. This time, she was seen posing on the edge of an infinity pool. The ocean was visible in the backdrop. Kaia’s bikini top was multi-colored, with green, red, and orange visible. Moreover, she rocked bright red bottoms with long side ties. The beauty tilted her head to her left and smiled with her lips closed — exuding a flirty vibe.