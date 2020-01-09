Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Cleavage In Revealing Crop Top

Singer and television personality Nicole Scherzinger tantalized her 4.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap taken at a recent event. She posed in front of a blue background emblazoned with logos for Fox and the Television Critics Association and showcased her toned physique in a killer outfit.

On her lower half, Nicole rocked a pair of high-waisted pants with a loose fit. The pants were belted at the waist, showcasing the singer’s slim and trim physique, but added some volume to her lower body for an edgy vibe. She paired the loose pants with a tight crop top in the same nude shade. The crop top featured thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders and a straight neckline that showcased an insane amount of cleavage. A small expanse of her stomach was visible between the bottom of the crop top and the top of her pants, further highlighting her incredibly toned physique.

Nicole’s long, dark locks were down in voluminous waves, and her beauty look was all glam, with a smoky eye and pink lips. Her skin looked gorgeous in the snap and almost appeared to be glowing. She rocked a dark shade on her nails and minimal accessories, serving up some major attitude for the photo.

The Instagram post was actually a double update, and in the second slide, Nicole was joined on the red carpet by actor Ken Jeong. Ken rocked a maroon suit over a black shirt and pursed his lips in the shot. He tilted his head back, resting it on Nicole’s shoulder as she made a silly face for the snap as well while gesturing toward him. In the caption of the post, Nicole referenced the television show the duo are both on, The Masked Singer.

Nicole’s fans couldn’t get enough of the snap, and the post received over 55,300 likes within just three hours. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling look and shower her with compliments.

“I could write a love poem to you everyday the rest of your life you’re so gorgeous to me,” one fan commented.

“You have some great photos but.. This is the best by far!” another admirer said.

“How are you even real,” a third commenter wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

Yet another Instagram user kept things very simple, and just said, “you are stunning.”

Nicole recently stunned fans with a gorgeous outfit on the red carpet of The Golden Globes. The brunette bombshell made her red carpet debut with her new boyfriend, as The Inquisitr reported, and looked absolutely flawless in a pastel one-shoulder gown, statement earrings, and an elegant up-do.