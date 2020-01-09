Dominican Stunner Valeria Mercado Poses On Her Knees In A Bikini

Dominican stunner, Valeria Mercado, posted a new Instagram photo set today. There were three pictures in total, all which showed the model posing on her knees in a bikini.

The swimsuit was gray with a simple cut. The top had a low scoop neckline so her cleavage could be seen. At the same time, her bottoms had straps that rested high on her waist.

In addition, Valeria wore her hair down in a middle part. Her locks featured soft waves throughout. She kept things simple and didn’t appear to be wearing any visible jewelry.

The photos in the post were all fairly similar. The first one showed the Instagram sensation on her knees and facing the camera straight-on. She had a flirty expression on her face. She also placed her hands on the top of her head and her elbows out to the sides. The model appeared a little damp and her right leg was glowing in the light. Her toned abs were also on full display.

Valeria was seen at the beach and posed right next to the ocean. She placed a pineapple to her right, which added to the tropical vibes. The geotag also revealed that she was at Sanoa Island. It’s located in the Dominican Republic.

The rest of the images showed her on her knees too. In the second picture, she was seen tugging at her bottoms with her right hand. In addition, the final image showed the model with her hands down by her sides. She placed the fruit in front of her right leg. Behind her was light blue ocean waters along with multiple boats.

These photos were taken on a sunny day with some puffy clouds in the skies. Although much of the model was left in the shadows, the sun lit up parts of her chest and hair.

Fans took to the comments section to compliment the beauty.

“You are just too beautiful to be real,” gushed a follower.

“Miss Dominican Republic 2020?” wrote an admirer.

“Always spreading good vibes thank youuu,” raved a fan.

“I want to be on your vibe rn,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell shared another photo set on December 15. It showed her flaunting her toned bod, including her abs. This time, she opted for a bra and miniskirt. Valeria completed her look with a pair of black, thigh-high boots. She wore her hair down in tight curls and gave sultry looks. Her lipstick was a dark pink shade and she also rocked shimmery eyeshadow.