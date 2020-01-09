Ayesha Curry Looks Smoking Hot In Nude Jumpsuit

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry shared a stunning triple Instagram update with her 6.8 million Instagram followers that showcased her beauty — and her adorable baby boy, Canon. The duo was outside for the shot, on a long stretch of a paved path with greenery lining the edges and trees visible in the background as well.

For the shot, Ayesha rocked a nude jumpsuit that showcased her curves and had an edgy street style vibe. The jumpsuit had a collar and zip down the front, which she left partly unzipped. The bombshell’s cleavage was not visible in the look, but a slight hint of her skin tantalized her followers. The bottoms of the jumpsuit were form-fitting and hugged her toned thighs, before ending in a cuff at her calf. She kept the accessories simple, adding a silver watch and her wedding band and engagement ring. Her braids were pulled up in a bun, and she had a huge smile on her face as she looked down at Canon.

Her son wore a backward baseball cap and camo-print jacket for the snap and appeared to be loving his time spent on a luxurious toy on wheels — a miniature Mercedes-Benz car.

In the second snap, Ayesha pursed her lips and leaned over to give Canon a kiss. He faced her and smiled, though his hands remained on the toy. This image also showcased the beauty’s casual footwear, as she rocked a pair of white Converse sneakers.

In the third and final slide of her Instagram update, Ayesha shared a picture of just Canon, looking back as his small hands remained poised on the toy.

Ayesha’s fans couldn’t get enough of the update and showered Canon with praise in the comment section. The stunner’s post received over 361,900 likes over just eight hours as many fans loved the glimpse at the adorable mother-son relationship.

“So cute. He is mini-me for Papa,” one fan commented, making a reference to Ayesha’s husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

“Absolutely precious,” another admirer added.

“Already a fashion icon!” one follower said.

“How did he get so grown up already. What a great smile,” a fourth person commented.

Ayesha frequently shares Instagram updates that highlight the most important people in her life — her family. Just a few weeks ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a picture of Stephen and Canon hanging out together. Just as Ayesha did in her latest post, Stephen glanced down at his son with a smile on his face, and the young boy hammed it up for the cameras in a backward baseball cap.