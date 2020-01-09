Jojo Babie Flaunts Booty In White Thong Bodysuit On Instagram

Jojo Babie posted a new Instagram update today. It showed her flaunting her booty in a white bodysuit.

The social media sensation, who refers to herself as “your favorite Asian girl,” was seen posing outdoors in the revealing outfit. The bodysuit that she sported had a thong cut. It also had thin straps and criss-cross accents on the back. Although the outfit was only visible from the side, it appeared to have a very low neckline that likely left her cleavage on display. She paired the bodysuit with black boots that rested inches below her knees. The shoes had small tassels by the heels, along with a silver buckle.

Jojo struck a flirty pose for the photo. She stood with her back angled towards the camera, and her left leg in front. She bent her knee slightly and leaned forward. This accentuated her bare derriere. She placed her fist on her thighs. Meanwhile, the model looked over her left shoulder and glanced into the distance.

The stunner opted to wear her hair down in a side part. Her locks had soft waves throughout, with most of it brushed in front of her right shoulder.

The beauty was seen posing outside on a gravel road. Behind her was an expansive view with some brush and small trees. Beyond that were mountains that glowed purple and pink, thanks to the sunrise or sunset. The skies were light blue, which gave way to light yellow hues on the horizon. It looked like a clear day, with not a cloud visible in the frame.

The model’s fans headed to the comments section to rave about her good looks.

“D*mn jojo you are absolutely gorgeous!” gushed a follower.

“We love you jojo truly beautiful and amazing woman,” expressed an admirer.

Others took note of her captions.

“I’m in total agreement on that,” wrote a fan.

“You’re beautiful exactly as you are, and you embrace your curves…thank GOD!! Don’t ever change!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the bombshell shared another social media update three days ago. She was seen showing off her derriere in a strappy thong. Jojo posed against a blank, white backdrop and angled her back towards the camera. The thong was light pink. She also wore a light gray crop tank, with one strap falling down her shoulder. The stunner gave a flirty look while rocking glossy lipstick that matched her bottoms. Her eyes popped with purple eyeshadow and a small cat-eye.