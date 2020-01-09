Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Bold Lip In Stunning Snap With Her Glam Squad

Actress Kaley Cuoco, who most fans know from her role as Penny on The Big Bang Theory, gave her 5.8 million Instagram followers a peek behind the scenes at the people responsible for her gorgeous looks at events, on the red carpet, and more.

She posed in the snap with two other women who were both bare-faced and rocking casual looks. One woman had on a black hat with a bold set of lips on it, and the second had a big smile on her face as she wrapped an arm around Kaley’s shoulders. The actress tagged the talented women in the caption of the post, indicating that they were makeup artist Jamie Greenberg and hairstylist Christine Symonds.

Kaley’s blond locks were down in tousled curls, although part of her hair was obscured by the way she tilted her head. She rocked bold brows, a smoky eye look that accentuated her gorgeous blue eyes, and a vibrant pink lip color that drew attention to her plump pout. The Big Bang Theory star’s skin looked flawless in the snap, and she posed with her lips slightly pursed, showing off her beauty.

Kaley donned a gray turtleneck and a gray plaid blazer over top of it for the picture. She didn’t give her fans context about where she was going or what the look was for, but she referenced her bold lip in the caption of the post and thanked the talented artists who helped craft her glam look.

Kaley’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning snap and the bold lip color she wore in it, and the post received over 12,700 likes within just 30 minutes. It even received one like from fellow actress Beth Behrs, and many of Kaley’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Instagram update.

“What is the lip color?” one fan asked, requesting the exact shade, perhaps because she wanted to rock the same color as Kaley did.

“Love the lipstick! Totally your color,” another follower said.

“The three amigas! You are all fabulous!” a third admirer added.

A fourth Instagram user loved the fun vibe of the snap, and the close relationship the three women seemed to have, and said, “I need to get into the friend circle somehow.”

Kaley has been thrilling her fans with even more content than usual, thanks to her new IGTV updates, which she has deemed “Cup of Cuoco.” However, it seems that her updates may not be filmed first thing in the morning, as Kaley isn’t much of a morning person, as The Inquisitr reported. Earlier today, the blond bombshell shared a short video on her Instagram story in which she had a cup of coffee that she took a sip out of with half-closed eyes.