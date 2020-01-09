NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade Alec Burks And Jordan Poole To LA Lakers For Kyle Kuzma, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma has gone through plenty of ups and downs in his third season in the NBA and as of now, rumors are circulating that he is one of the NBA players that could be moved before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. Though he is struggling to become consistent with his performance on both ends of the floor, Kuzma is still expected to receive plenty of interest on the trade market. According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, among the potential trade destinations for Kuzma is the former NBA champions, Golden State Warriors.

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Warriors would be sending a trade package including Alec Burks and Jordan Poole to the Lakers in exchange for Kuzma and a future second-round pick. If the trade becomes a reality, Bailey believes that it would help both the Warriors and the Lakers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, D’Angelo Russell and Draymond Green all on such hefty deals, filling out the rest of the roster can be tricky. Kuzma having one year left on his rookie contract would make it a little less so,” Bailey wrote. “For the Lakers, a one-two bench punch of Burks and Dwight Howard offers plenty of intrigue. And Burks has shown a knack for scoring out of isolation this season (1.03 points per possession, 76th percentile), something that could come in handy for lineups that have struggled to score when LeBron James is on the bench.”

Kuzma would be a great addition to the Warriors, giving them another young and promising talent with huge superstar potential. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, Kuzma could easily make himself fit in the Warriors’ system. The Warriors could use Kuzma alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in their starting lineup or as their No. 1 scoring option off the bench.

Trading Kuzma would undeniably be a tough decision for the Lakers, but it’s something that they should strongly consider if it would help them become a more competitive team in the 2019-20 NBA season. Burks may not be a superstar, but he would still be an incredible acquisition for the Lakers. Burks would give the Lakers a reliable option on the offensive end of the floor who could step up when LeBron James needs to rest or suffer an injury. This season, the 28-year-old shooting guard is averaging 15.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.