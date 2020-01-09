Bombshell Sierra Skye Slays In Curve-Hugging Nude Romper While Stepping Into Her Car: ‘Feelin’ Cute’

Temperatures went soaring on Sierra Skye’s Instagram account this week after she shared an eye-popping new photo that has her millions of fans talking.

The steamy snap was posted on Wednesday, and was an instant hit with the bombshell’s 4.1 million followers on the social media platform. In the shot, Sierra was seen standing by her black Rolls Royce with the driver’s side door completely open, revealing the bright orange fabric that covered its interior. She stood with her back toward the camera, propping one foot up on the vehicle and resting her hand on her knee while running the other through her blond tresses.

While the babe’s sleek ride was certainly impressive, it was Sierra herself that captivated her audience in another sexy ensemble from Pretty Little Thing that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Sierra sent pulses racing in a nude romper from the U.K.-based brand that hugged her famous curves in all the right ways. The one-piece boasted a nude color that popped against the model’s deep, all-over tan, and was made of a clingy fabric that defined her hourglass figure and trim waist.

The bottom half of the romper resembled a pair of bike shorts that clung tight to her pert derriere, making for a sizzling display that proved impossible to ignore. Also of note was the garment’s short length, which grazed just to her upper thighs to give fans a good look at her sculpted legs.

Sierra completed her look with a pair of white-and-red Nike sneakers, and slung a Gucci belt bag across her chest. She wore her shoulder-length locks down in loose waves that fell to perfect frame her face, and sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

In the caption of her post, Sierra said that she was “feelin’ cute” in her outfit, and her fans certainly seemed to agree. They awarded the post over 69,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the social media platform — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for the babe’s latest tantalizing look.

“You are cute Sierra, nice shot,” one person wrote.

Another said that she was “absolute perfection.”

“That booty girl omfg!!” commented a third.

“Beauty with a fantastic body,” quipped a fourth.

This is not the first time that Sierra has shown of her impressive physique on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her flaunting her killer curves in a camouflage dress that fit like a glove. This look proved popular with fans as well, who have double-tapped the photo over 87,000 times.