Rachel Cook Celebrates Her Birthday With A Stunning Bikini Photo

Rachel thanked her fans for their birthday wishes.

Playboy vixen Rachel Cook is a quarter of a century old now. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old social media sensation took to Instagram to thank her 2.7 million Instagram followers for showering her with birthday wishes. She also gave her fans a special birthday gift: a gorgeous bikini photo.

Rachel was pictured rocking a skimpy black string bikini. Her top had halter ties and triangle cups, which were trimmed with feminine ruffles around the bottom edges. The model had the cups pulled far apart to showcase her round, perky cleavage and flawless decolletage. She was also showing off her sculpted stomach and sun-kissed, glowing skin.

Rachel accessorized her bikini with multiple hoop earrings, an ear cuff, three fine gold chain necklaces, and a pair of sunglasses with clear frames. She was wearing the glasses pushed up on top of her head.

Rachel was reaching up to grab the thin spaghetti straps of her bikini top with both hands. This drew attention to the dark tattoo on the back of her left wrist. Her body art appeared to depict seven of the eight principal and intermediate lunar phases of the moon (the new moon was missing because it’s not visible).

Rachel’s photo was from the waist up, so it focused a bit more on her face than her body. She’s been pictured wearing a wig in some of her recent snaps, but she left her divisive buzz cut uncovered for her birthday photo. This also helped draw the eye her to her stunning facial features, including her enviable bone structure, piercing blue eyes, full pink lips, and thick brows. Rachel was letting her natural beauty shine with a minimal makeup application that included a thin coat of mascara on her long, curled lashes.

Rachel was pictured giving the camera a warm, inviting smile as she posed in front of a backdrop of sand and palm leaves. She was standing underneath a shaded structure of some sort, and it had dried grass hanging from its eaves.

In the caption of her post, Rachel revealed that her photo was taken during a trip to Tulum, Mexico, where she’s been busy shooting photos for WTVR Magazine. The model also informed her fans that being 25 “feels GREAT!”

Rachel’s fans flooded the comments section of her post with compliments and birthday wishes. Many of them also remarked on her short hair.

“Happy birthday!!! You’re so incredibly gorgeous, you look amazing, even bald!!!” read one response to her birthday post.

“Well happy late birthday and keep rocking the short hair,” another fan advised.

“Happy Birthday! Best wishes. I love the hair!” a third fan wrote.

While many of Rachel’s fans love her buzz cut, The Inquisitr previously reported that she rocked a blond wig for one of her recent WTVR photo shoots. In that snapshot, she was pictured wearing slinky red lingerie with her hairpiece.