Georgina Mazzeo Looks Extra Foxy In A Lacy Cherry-Colored Bustier From Gooseberry

Brunette hottie Georgina Mazzeo gave her followers a lovely Wednesday morning gift with a foxy new Instagram share. The model wore a lacy cherry-colored bustier from Gooseberry Intimates and a pair of denim shorts.

For the photo, the bombshell posed outdoors while standing on an unnamed street. Georgina gave the camera a bright smile while tucking her hands into her relaxed-fit shorts.

Georgina chose to accessorize with dainty gold hoop earrings and an equally charming gold necklace set. One necklace had several small charms hanging from the chain while the other gave way to a single cross pendant that hung down toward the valley of her breasts. Speaking of, Georgina offered a slight peak at her cleavage but retained an air of demureness. She did, however, flaunt her toned midriff and her muscled arms.

The stunning model kept her long, flowy brunette locks loose as a gentle breeze tugged her hair to the side. She expertly applied a full face of makeup, including lipstick, foundation, bronzer, eye shadow, and mascara. Her cheekbones looked particularly contoured, and Georgina’s plump lips helped draw attention to her gorgeous smile.

In just six hours, Georgina’s snapshot managed to rack up over 56,000 likes and over 200 comments.

Fans poured in from across the globe to shower the beauty in compliments and praise. Spanish-speakers provided the majority of comments, but many people wrote in English as well. For those who couldn’t think of something good enough to write, they opted to express themselves via emoji and left a wide variety of hearts, flowers, flames, and more in her comments section.

Fellow model Bru Luccas took to Georgina’s comments section to leave several heart-eye emoji. Aleska Genesis also commented “beautiful” in Spanish.

“You look very beautiful for a walk, amen you have a very strong heart,” wrote one admirer in Spanish.

“Your lips are as sweet as honey,” complimented a second Spanish-speaking fan. They added an assortment of adoring emoji to their comment.

“Sexy body and orange lace top and shorts and sexy,” gushed a third person.

“[W]hat a beautiful angel, you are,” added a fourth fan.

A couple of days ago, the smokeshow went braless beneath a short Revolve dress. She made many jaws drop with her saucy snapshot. Not only did she wear an outfit containing a plunging neckline, but the hemline stopped short at mid-thigh, giving her admirers plenty to ogle. That photo managed to snag over 119,000 likes and almost 900 comments.