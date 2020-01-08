Lindsey Pelas Bares Her Cleavage In A Red Corvette

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas posted yet another sizzling snap on Instagram, this one in a shiny red Corvette — paired with a shiny red dress that flaunted her ample curves.

Lindsey sat upright in the vintage vehicle in the smoldering photo, eyes on the camera and hand on the white wheel. Her crimson palette perfectly matched the cherry-red car. The model wore a skintight, ruby-colored dress which had a slight ruching. The frock sparkled in the light due to a sprinkling of silver glitter across the ensemble. The low-cut dress flaunted her voluptuous cleavage, and the neckline was shaped into a perfect V.

In addition to the sexy dress, Lindsey kept with the theme in a face full of flirty makeup. Her eyebrows were shaped and arched to perfection, her sun-kissed skin dewy and glowing. She wore thick, full eyelashes that curled upwards and landed just below her brow.

The apples of her cheeks were swiped with pink blush, making her cheekbones pop. Her plump pout glimmered with gloss, and her sweet smile showed off her pearly-white teeth. Her oval-shaped nails were painted nude.

Her hair was done in a slight ombre fashion, showing her dark roots at the crown of her head, fading slowly into an icy blond, then cascading further down her shoulders in a sunny platinum hue.

She wore no jewelry, specifically no necklaces, instead letting all eyes focus on her curves.

Needless to say, the model’s 9 million Instagram followers took notice and leaped into her comments immediately.

“Ok I see you,” one follower wrote.

“Most beautiful woman on the planet,” gushed a fan.

Many just wanted to drive with the model in the Corvette, or have her take them for a ride.

“Impossible to say no if you’re the Uber driver,” one commenter said.

“Ooohh wooowww, take me with you,” commented another.

Others shared their thoughts via emoji, expressing their feelings with a simple heart or kiss emoji.

As of this writing, the picture racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 400 comments.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Lindsey often shares racy photos on her Instagram account, which is filled with lingerie shots, bikini pictures, sultry selfies, and more. She frequently posts images wearing deep, cleavage-baring necklines, which show off the “genetically gifted” model’s favorite assets.

Lindsey’s latest post before this one was a video of herself unzipping a plunging red bathing suit. That post racked up close to 245,000 views and more than 866 comments.