ABC Executive Teases ‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers, Promises Peter Weber’s Season Has ‘A Ton Of Twists And Turns’

Fans got their first taste of Peter Weber’s run as The Bachelor on Monday night, and spoilers tease that this is going to be quite a wild ride for everybody involved. While details about how things end remain under wraps, a recent interview with an ABC executive revealed that there are a lot of twists and turns ahead.

ABC executive Rob Mills chatted with Variety about Peter’s season and shared a few teasers. As has been the case in interviews that Peter himself did, Rob played coy about whether The Bachelor star is with anyone now or whether the action has fully wrapped up. Despite that, he did share a few tantalizing tidbits.

Rob noted that The Bachelor filming wrapped up just before Thanksgiving and he says he is thrilled by how it all turned out. He teases that there are plenty of tears, laughs, and dramatic developments, and he says Peter is a great lead.

During the interview, it was noted that several of the past few seasons from the franchise have all had major developments that came toward the end or post-filming. Along that vein, Rob seemed to hint that Peter’s season follows that path, at least to an extent.

For example, fans remember that Arie Luyendyk Jr. broke up with Becca Kufrin and reunited with Lauren Burnham post-filming. Last winter, Colton Underwood had his top choice quit the show and he reunited with her in her hotel room. Then, of course, there’s Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette season this past spring. Peter was eliminated after the overnights and Hannah got engaged to Jed Wyatt, but they split before the finale aired.

“[W]hat we learned is that the season is not really ever done… yes, technically we’re done, but we’re not really done because they’re living their real life, so it doesn’t really end until the finale airs. You never know what’s going to happen,” Rob explained.

He noted how things changed off-screen for Hannah and Jed, and he admitted that once Colton jumped the fence in his season, he knew it had become a weird one.

“But with this one, this is a season that has a ton of twists and turns, but you never know what might happen between now and when the finale ends in March,” Rob teased.

The available spoilers for Peter’s run as The Bachelor have many fans wondering if perhaps a final decision has not yet been determined or filmed. Rob said that Peter is definitely happy at this point, but he also teased that there is no true clear frontrunner among the ladies throughout the whole season.

Will Peter’s season be filled with truly stunning twists and turns, and will they be able to keep the ending entirely under wraps? The Bachelor got off to a pretty wild start with Monday’s premiere, and it looks like there’s a lot of chaos on the way.