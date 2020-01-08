Carmella Rose Is A Bikini-Clad Snow Bunny In Sizzling Snapshot

The 'Playboy' model wore her swimsuit in front of a snowy backdrop.

Playboy model Carmella Rose proved that she’s not afraid to brave the cold to take the perfect bikini photo.

On Wednesday, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a snapshot of one of her stylish swimsuits with her 2.4 million followers. Most Instagram models prefer to pose on exotic beaches for their bikini photos, but Carmella decided to do something different by rocking her two-piece in front of a snowy backdrop with pine trees instead of a white sand beach with palm trees.

Carmella was pictured rocking a color bock bikini in dark tan and white. The top of her two-piece featured thick shoulder straps and adjustable triangle cups. Carmella had the cups pulled wide apart to show off her flawless decolletage.

The striking model’s bikini bottoms featured a low-cut V front that elongated her lean torso. The bottoms also had thick side straps that were stretched up high on her shapely hips. This design element made her legs look even longer and leaner than they naturally are. According to one of Carmella’s tags, her bikini was a Poema Swim design.

Carmella was also wearing a lightweight coat, but the 24-year-old stunner had the cream-colored jacket pulled down off her shoulders to give her fans a full view of her bathing suit. She was also wearing a pair of thick white tube socks and black shoes. Her photo cut off at her knees, but her footwear was visible because she was lifting her left foot up to rest it on the rail behind her.

Carmella’s beauty look was soft and natural, with minimal eye makeup and a pale pink lip. She was wearing her layered, light brown hair down, and the sun was lighting up her blond highlights.

Carmella’s photo was seemingly snapped on the balcony of her lodgings. Her geotag revealed that she was visiting Big Bear Lake, California, a resort town located in the San Bernardino Mountains. Snow-covered ground and tall pine trees were visible in the background behind her. In the caption of her post, Carmella used a rabbit emoji to describe herself as a snow bunny.

Over the span of two hours, Carmella’s followers pressed the “like” button on her post over 100,000 times.

“It’s cold – I see those socks, lol. Gorgeous as usual,” read one response to her photo.

“Dayum you’re so hot. Cold doesn’t even bother you,” commented another admirer.

“Around you even the snow would melt,” a third fan wrote.

