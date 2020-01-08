Savannah Chrisley Rocks Combat Boots & Leggings While Teasing YouTube Channel With Nanny Faye

Savannah Chrisley looks incredibly healthy, happy, and fashionable in her most recent social media share. As fans who follow the reality star on Instagram know, the blond-haired beauty regularly keeps them updated with a wide-variety of photos that include ones from various projects that she is working on in addition to photos with her famous family as well. In the most recent photo that was shared, the beauty combined family and fun.

In the caption of the post, the reality star did not specifically mention to fans where she was but she struck a pose under a wooden structure that still had Christmas decorations all around it. Chrisley star wore her short locks styled as well as a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and lipgloss. She looked bundled up for the cold weather, rocking a scarf, green jacket, black leggings, gloves, and combat boots.

On the other side of her stood fiance Nic Kerdiles who also was all smiles for the photo op while he sported a beanie, black jacket, jeans, and brown boots. Savannah’s grandma, Nanny Faye, appeared in the middle of the couple and looked happy as could be while wearing a long scarf and cozy pants. In the caption of the post, Savannah joked that they should do a YouTube series with Nanny Faye.

Since the image went live for fans, it’s earned the Chrisley Knows Best star plenty of attention already with over 60,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the post to let Chrisley know that she looks amazing while countless others expressed their thoughts on a potential YouTube channel. A few others simply dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans of hers.

“Anything with Chrisley’s name on it! I love you all!,” one fan raved, adding a heart emoji.

“Yesssssss!!!! She needs her own show. STAT!!! You hear that USA Network??,” a second Instagrammer gushed along with a series of clapping hand emoji.

“I sure hope my Grandkids want to hang out with me like this forever!!! You are the cutest,” another follower added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Chrisley showed off her killer fashion sense in another photo that was shared on her page earlier this week. In the snapshot, the beauty rocked a tight black shirt, black jeans, over-the-knee boots, and a black fur coat while adding a pop of color with a silver buckle on her belt. That post amassed over 101,000 likes.