Demi Rose Shows Off Her ‘Thick Thighs’ While Wearing A Tight Rainbow-Colored Dress

Demi Rose Mawby looked smoking hot as she thrust her booty into spotlight while rocking a tight rainbow-colored dress for her most recent Instagram update. The photo was shared with the British beauty’s fans on Wednesday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshot, Demi’s curves were out of control as she posed with her back to the camera in the yellow, blue, and pink striped gown. The skintight garment hugged the model’s hourglass figure, showcasing her booty, hips, toned arms, and tiny waist.

Demi wore her long, brown hair in a deep side part and styled in cascading curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder.

The busty model rocked a glam makeup look for the shots, sporting defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering glow on her face, dramatic pink bush on her cheekbones, and a dark pink lipstick to complete the look.

In the first photo, Demi looks over her shoulder with a sultry stare while she leaned on a wooden fence. In the second snap, she closes her eyes and smiles while throwing her head back.

In the caption of the photos, she reveals that she may have thick thighs, but that she’s also got some stunning brown eyes to go along with them.

Of course, many of Demi’s more than 11.9 million followers fell in love with the post, and clicked the like button over 95,000 times while leaving more than 630 comments in less than one hour after the photos were shared to her feed.

“Damn shame you didn’t post this earlier when I was at the gym. Pic got my heart rate so high I could’ve skipped cardio,” one of Demi’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Better than a pot of gold at the end of that rainbow,” another adoring fan said.

“How does anyone look like you. You are so HOT,” a third social media user gushed.

“Definitely lose me with those eyes beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi has a knack for getting the pulses of her followers racing. Just one day before her rainbow dress snap the model posed in nothing but a pair of light blue string bikini bottoms.

The brunette bombshell stunned as she used her arm to cover her bare chest in one snap, and showcased her booty in the thong bottoms in the second slide.

That post was also a huge hit among Demi Rose’s followers. To date, it has earned an impressive 892,000 likes and more than 8,300 comments.