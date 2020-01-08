Australian Bombshell Tina Louise Flaunts Her Tattooed Body In Sheer White Lingerie

Australian model Tina Louise wowed her followers with a sexy new Instagram share on Wednesday morning. The blond flaunted almost all of her tattoos by wearing a sheer white lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

Perched on a stool in front of a full-length mirror, Tina looked like a vision in her revealing outfit. She flaunted her busty chest and ample cleavage, although she did blur out her nipples to keep the snapshot Instagram-friendly. Other than her most private parts, the vegan bombshell’s body is almost completely on display. Both of her arms, covered in tattoos, are visible thanks to Tina’s angle.

She ensured that what her fans couldn’t see from her front, they could notice in her reflection, including her incredibly toned booty. It helped that the smoke show pulled up the strap of her undies to reveal even more of her bodacious curves. Her elegant thigh tattoos can be seen in the mirror.

This is the second photo from this photoshoot that Tina has shared this month. Two days ago, she shared a different, yet equally sultry snap from the shoot on Instagram. More of her cleavage was visible in that photograph as she let the strap of her bra slide down her smooth shoulder.

She wore her short blond bob in gently mussed waves. Her face was blurred due to the camera, so it was hard to tell if she wore makeup in her latest snap. However, the older image showed that Tina was wearing foundation, bronzer, blush, mascara, and lipstick, at a minimum.

Within five hours, the stunner’s image managed to rack up more than 17,000 likes and over 170 comments. She tagged Unique Lingerie and her photographer.

Over one hundred of Tina’s most devoted followers took to her comments section to shower the buxom blond in praise. Several of them also playfully responded to her caption, which seriously understates her spectacular beauty.

“[B]eautiful as the sun baby,” wrote one admirer, adding a kiss emoji.

“Understatement of the year!” exclaimed a second person.

“I would say it’s actually very good!” complimented a third fan. They punctuated their comment with two heart emoji.

This is hardly the first time that Tina has sizzled in sexy lingerie for the benefit of her millions of admirers. The hottie shared another image flaunting her statuesque figure in a tiny black bra and matching thong last October. That photo raked in over 36,000 likes.