Billie Eilish, Lizzo & Aerosmith Announced To Perform At 2020 Grammy Awards

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place later this month on Sunday, January 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. For a second year running, “You Don’t Know My Name” hitmaker Alicia Keys will host. Today, the Grammys announced the first batch of singers who will perform on the night.

When the list of nominations was first revealed, it was stated that Billie Eilish was the youngest act to ever gain herself four nominations in the top categories. In total, she is nominated for six awards. The 18-year-old is up for Record of the Year; Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her No. 1 single “bad guy;” Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?; and Best New Artist. The “you should see me in a crown” songstress will perform at the prestigious event for the first time and will likely be a night Eilish will always remember.

Another singer making her debut to the Grammys stage is Lizzo, who leads the pack with eight nods. 2019 was a huge year for the star and her nominations prove that — Record of the Year; Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts;” Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe); Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Jerome;” Best R&B Performance for “Exactly How I Feel” with Gucci Mane; and Best New Artist.

Rock legends Aerosmith are scheduled to perform a medley of their hits they have achieved throughout the years after they were honored with the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year award. The band is no stranger to the Grammys as they have picked up four trophies in the past.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recently dropped their latest duet, “Nothing But You” at the end of last year. It seems fans of the couple can expect a special performance from the duo. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, their fanbase was thrilled by the news. Surprisingly, it will be Stefani’s first time performing at the ceremony too.

This year, Shelton is up for one award, Best Country Solo Performance, for “God’s Country.”

In the past, Stefani has earned herself a total of three Grammy wins as a member of No Doubt and a solo artist. To date, she has been nominated an impressive 18 times.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live on CBS at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. To find out if your favorites have won, tune in on January 26.