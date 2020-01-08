Khloe Kardashian’s Friends Are Reportedly Worried For Her As She Spends More Time With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly rebuilding their relationship, against the advisement of the reality star’s friends.

According to Radar Online, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Cleveland Cavaliers player have gotten cozier with each other since their breakup in February 2019. Kardashian recently posted a video in which she, Thompson and their daughter True are posing together at her family’s annual Christmas party, which took place in December 2019. While the two are reportedly attempting to get along for their daughter’s sake, Kardashian’s friends aren’t supportive of their reunion. A source shared with Radar that the former couple were more than just co-parents when they recently saw each other.

“She was all over him at the Christmas party, and he’s really playing into it by leading her on and flirting the whole time until they eventually spent the night together,” the source said of the exes’ dynamic.

The source also added that Thompson has been stepping up his fatherly duties as a possible ploy to win Kardashian back. They shared that he has been a “model dad” to baby True and has been “extremely generous and kind” to his ex. However, Thompson’s acts of kindness reportedly has nothing to do with his desire to be Kardashian’s main man. The NBA star reportedly still wants to keep his relationship with the Good American founder physical, despite sharing how much he loves her in the past.

“The fact is that he still sees her as a booty call while she’s totally in love with the guy and wants him back, period,” the source spilled. “It’s only going to end one way eventually.”

Fans of the Kardashian/Jenners will know that Kardashian and Thompson have had a difficult union since they began dating in 2016. Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian back when she was pregnant with True. The couple then reconciled but broke up after Thompson was seen with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Although Kardashian’s friends are reportedly worried for her, she has said in the past that she knows that they only want the best for her. The Revenge Body star came to her best friends, twin sisters Malika and Khadijah Haqq, back in December after they were accused of being bad friends. The claim came after viewers saw as Malika and Khadijah shared that they helped Thompson pick out jewelry for Kardashian to apologize for the way he betrayed her on a December 2019 episode of Keeping Up. Kardashian released a statement on social media and said that her best friends would “never do anything to hurt me,” and that they always have her best interests in mind.