Ashley Alexiss Sizzles In Multicolored Outfit: ‘I Was Not Made To Be Subtle’

Ashley Alexiss is looking gorgeous in another red-hot photo that was shared on her popular social media page. As those who follow the blond beauty on Instagram know, Alexiss is one of the most popular models on the platform and she loves to show off her gorgeous and curvy figure for her millions of followers, rocking one sexy outfit after the next. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the stunner dropped jaws in colorful ensemble.

In the new snapshot, the model did not specifically mention to fans where she was but it appeared to be a room in her home. Alexiss stood front and center in the shot, looking directly into the camera with a seductive look on her face. The model was photographed from the waist up and rocked a colorful sweater that included vibrant blue, green, yellow, and pink stripes.

The Sports Illustrated stunner looked like she was all dolled up for the occasion, wearing a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, and bubblegum pink lipgloss. She also styled her long, blond locks, wearing them down and waved while the majority of her hair fell over her right shoulder. In the caption of the image, the model credited Fashion Nova Curve and since it went live, it’s earned her rave reviews.

So far, the post has racked up over 10,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of Alexiss’ fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous face. A few more dropped a line to let her know that she has been a huge inspiration while many other followers were left speechless and opted to comment with emoji instead of words.

“Good morning beautiful. You look so good in this sweater,” one fan gushed, adding a series of different colored heart emoji.

“Stunning and amazing. You are something else Ashley,” a second social media user commented.

“Omg love it! You rock everything you wear!,” another exclaimed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Alexiss sizzled in another red-hot look from the online retailer. In that particular photo, the beauty struck a pose, putting her backside to the camera while clad in a tiny gray tank top and matching shorts that read “follow me” on the behind. The model’s curvy booty and tanned arms took center stage in the photo and it racked up over 39,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.