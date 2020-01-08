Florida Hottie Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Tiny Black Sports Bra & Some Skintight Leggings

Alexa Collins opted for a more casual look in a skimpy sports bra and a pair of skintight leggings for her most recent Instagram update. The model posted the video to her account on Wednesday afternoon.

In the clip, Alexa is seen sporting the black bra and high-waisted gray leggings as she gushes over the treatment she received at the Peace Love Med beauty spa. The model revealed that she was trying a new treatment this week to work her booty and then shared a video of the herself hooked up to a machine.

Alexa flaunted her toned arms, massive cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, lean legs, as well as her curvy hips and backside in the post. She had her long, blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft strands that rolled down her shoulders.

The Florida-based model also rocked a natural makeup look for her day at the spa, which included glowing skin, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink gloss on her plump lips. She added sculpted eyebrows and thick lashes to complete the look.

In the caption of the videos, Alexa promised to share the results of her booty treatments with her fans once she completed all of her sessions.

Of course, many of the model’s 687,000 fans showed their support for the upload, clicking the like button more than 3,100 times and leaving nearly 70 comments in less than an hour after it was shared to her account.

“My massages are free!!! I’m in the wrong business,” one of Alexa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Omg! You’re so amazing,” another adoring fan stated.

“Or you could just exercise instead of dropping $3k,” a third social media user pointed out.

“It doesn’t matter what you have done at the spa. You are going to be the hottest girl on Instagram regardless. However, I am very curious to see if that machine gives you a bigger butt,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just a few hours before her skintight leggings post, Alexa wowed her fans when she shared some snaps of herself in a pair of pale pink pajamas that read “Someone cares, just not me.”

The flowing tank top and shorts set showed off the Alexa Collins’ stunning figure, and proved to be a popular upload among her fans. The photos have racked up over 10,000 likes and more than 200 comments in the six hours since they were uploaded to her feed.