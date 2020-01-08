Blond Bombshell Charly Jordan Flaunts Flawless Figure In Black Sheer Lingerie & A Leather Jacket

Charly Jordan delighted her fans as she posed in some sheer lingerie and a leather jacket for her latest set of Instagram snaps. The photos were posted to the blond bombshell’s account on Wednesday.

In the racy pictures, Charly looked smoking hot as she donned a black bralette. The garment featured a see-through element that gave fans a peek at the skin underneath. The model paired the bra with some matching thong panties and a black leather jacket with metal zippers up the sleeves, on the pockets, and in the front.

In the first shot, Charly grabbed onto the waistline of her panties as she posed inside of a white sports car. She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

The model accessorized the sexy look with some gold earrings, a matching chain and pendant around her neck, as well as a gold cuff bracelet on her wrist.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the post. The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and black eyeliner. She also included a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a light pink lipstick.

The second photo featured a close-up of Charly’s flawless figure, showcasing her cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, and curvy hips. The third snap showed the model from behind, and revealed her curvy booty in the skimpy underwear. The final photo was a full body shot of Charly, which flaunted her frame in front of a stunning mountain view.

Meanwhile, many of Charly’s over 2.6 million followers went wild for the lingerie photos, clicking the like button more than 178,000 times and leaving over 800 comments within the first three hours after the post went live to her feed.

“Imagine being this perfect,” one of Charly’s followers stated in the comments section.

“You’re So Freakin Gorgeous,” another admirer wrote.

I”‘m guessing you’ll be hottest girl of 2020 just like 2019,” a third social media user gushed.

“You look amazing in that car,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model wowed her fans just a few days before her black leather lingerie look when she posed in some red lacy underwear made by the brand Gooseberry Intimates.

The upload proved to be a wildly popular one among Charly Jordan’s fans. To date, the photo has gained an impressive 359,000 likes and more than 1,4000 comments for the Instagram stunner.