Jameela Jamil Reacts To Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Weight Loss Shake Ad: ‘Is She Poor?’

Jameela has criticized Khloe for promoting the same shakes before.

Khloe Kardashian is promoting weight loss shakes on social media again, as reported by Cosmopolitan, and The Good Place star Jameela Jamil isn’t happy about it. On Wednesday, the outspoken British actress took to Instagram to join the large number of critics who were accusing Khloe of perpetuating body image issues. Khloe was also receiving criticism for getting paid to promote a controversial diet product.

Khloe’s latest promotional Twitter post was met with a massive backlash from her followers. In the ad, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pictured wearing workout gear and holding up a Flat Tummy brand weight loss shake. She claimed that the drinks work “to get your tummy back to flat,” but she admitted that she also uses the professional expertise of a personal trainer and a nutritionist to help her achieve her desired body shape.

Jameela responded to Khloe’s ad on Twitter and Instagram. On the latter social media platform, she shared a screenshot of her Twitter response along with a short caption. Jameela mentioned Khloe’s financial state, seemingly suggesting that the reality show star doesn’t need the money that she’s getting paid to promote weight loss shakes. She also mentioned “eating disorder culture” in her Twitter response. However, this time around, Jameela didn’t include a lengthy explanation of the issues she had with Khloe’s post.

Jameela has already made her feelings about Khloe’s Flat Tummy partnership perfectly clear. Last year, she responded to a similar promotional post with a much lengthier written takedown. She called Khloe out for not owning up to relying on the help of “a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon” to help her achieve her look. She also accused Khloe of promoting a product and a body image ideal that could both potentially “hurt” young women. Jameela noted that Flat Tummy products haven’t been approved by the FDA, and she listed a few of their potential side effects, including diarrhea and dehydration.

Khloe eventually deleted the 2019 ad that had Jameela and others up in arms, and the actress praised the reality show star for doing so, as reported by The Inquisitr.

In response to Jameela’s previous criticism, Khloe argued that she discloses her other weight loss methods on social media, including the workouts she does at the gym. Her sister, Kim, also explained that she and her family members like to do promotional posts because its a way for them to make money that doesn’t require them to spend time away from their families.

Many of Jameela’s Instagram followers joined her in criticizing Khloe’s latest ad for weight loss shakes.

“You know damn well she didn’t get her body by drinking Flat Tummy brand anything and she doesn’t need their money, so why???” read one response to her post.

“It’s so annoying how people with a huge audience use their social media to promote things that are destroying people’s mental & physical health. They could be using their power to help make a difference,” another commenter remarked.

“As an eating disorder and body image therapist this makes me sick! No amount of money should be work hurting vulnerable people and contributing to eating disorders and diet culture,” wrote another Khloe critic. “She NEEDS to do better.”