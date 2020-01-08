Kristen Doute Is Questioned About On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend Brian Carter Moving Into Her New House

Kristen Doute claimed they were broken up during the Season 8 premiere.

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter‘s relationship has been complicated for nearly a year and in a sneak peek at next week’s episode of Vanderpump Rules shared by Bravo on January 7, Jax Taylor and Katie Maloney are seen wondering where they stand amid Doute’s move into her new home in The Valley.

After Doute and Carter are heard discussing certain featured of Doute’s home during a phone conversation as Taylor and Maloney looked on, Taylor asks Doute if Carter will be moving into the home with her.

“So Carter’s moving in too?” he questions.

“No, as of now, he is not,” Doute answers.

According to Doute, she is sick and tired of discussing whether or not she and Carter are pursuing a future together and wants to instead allow the two of them to remain close because she feels “really f**king bad” and he’s been “really wonderful” to her throughout the process of her move.

Unfortunately, Taylor isn’t understanding of her comments about her relationship with Carter and believes he is only being nice to her because he “needs a place to live.”

After Doute insists that Carter doesn’t need somewhere to stay, she admits that Carter is hoping that she will change her mind about living with him in the future.

Later on in the sneak peek, Taylor voices his frustrations with the fact that Carter is allegedly going around Doute and others in regard to their upcoming trip to Miami, which has upset his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright. He then tells Doute that if the two of them aren’t dating, he is no longer invited to come to Miami with them for their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

In response to Taylor’s proclamation, Doute wishes her co-star and longtime friend “good luck.”

“I’m going to have a chat with him, man to man,” Taylor adds.

Although Maloney stays silent throughout the sneak peek, she appears to be quite surprised by Taylor’s decision to take charge and confront Carter about the status of his relationship with Doute.

While Doute has insisted on a number of occasions that she and Carter are no longer involved in a committed relationship, she did spend Thanksgiving with him and during their festivities, she posted a photo of the two of them with friends on her Instagram page.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Doute responded to reconciliation rumors in the comments section of the post by telling a fan that the two of them are still just “friends.”