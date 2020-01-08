Lea Michele Strips Down For A Sexy & Stunning Bathtub Photoshoot

Actress Lea Michele, who many fans know from her starring role on Glee, recently surprised her 6 million Instagram followers with a sizzling bathtub snap. As she explained in the caption of the post, the picture was a way to promote a recent addition to her Instagram stories that detailed her morning routine — which includes a bath.

In the snap, Lea looked serene and sexy in a modern white tub. The tub was a stand-alone tub that overlooked a pastel blue background which was too blurry to fully identify. The still water around her appeared to be sprinkled with flower petals, and she gazed off in the distance in the gorgeous snap. Lea’s brunette locks were pulled up in a bun, which was sleek at the top but had a few tendrils falling out for a romantic vibe.

Her makeup was done in neutral tones, and she rocked soft nude lips, strong brows, and a subtle brown smoky eye. She wasn’t wearing anything beyond a delicate necklace that dipped between her collar bones and a pair of minimalist stud earrings. Lea had her knees up at her chest, positioned in a way that obscured certain NSFW parts of her body, and had her arms hugged in close to her body. She rested her chin on her shoulder in the shot, and looked peaceful yet stunning.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of her first “#WellnessWednesday” post of 2020, and it received over 24,800 likes within just 22 minutes. Fellow singer and actress Ashley Tisdale liked the post as well, and many of her eager followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the nude Instagram update.

One fan recognized the photo from Lea’s book, and said “That’s from Brunette Ambition.”

“I hope to one day to be this beautiful,” another fan commented, followed by a series of emoji.

“Omg beautiful!!! You inspire me to be the best me!!” one fan added.

“You are an amazing inspirational woman and I look up to you in so many ways thankyou @leamichele,” another fan said.

The brunette bombshell recently tantalized her followers with a sizzling update that featured short video clips of her toned physique in three different gowns, as The Inquisitr reported. In the update, Lea shared a mini fashion show in a luxurious-looking elevator set-up, where she rocked several outfits that flaunted her physique. From a daring and stomach-revealing red look to a metallic pink dress, Lea stunned in all the ensembles she shared with her fans.