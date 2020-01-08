Ana Cheri Looks Effortlessly Chic In Latest Instagram Snap, Gets Real About Her Cravings

Brunette hottie Ana Cheri grabbed the attention of her 12.5 million followers when she shared a new snapshot on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. While fans are used to seeing Cheri wear next to nothing in her frequent social media updates, the bombshell opted for modest clothing pieces in her latest share. She flaunted her stylish flair by modeling a chic outfit, including khaki tie pants with pockets and a demure long-sleeved crop top.

Cheri wasn’t shy about adding some jewelry and bling to her ensemble, including her yin and yang necklace, an expensive-looking silver watch, and a ring encrusted with a sizable diamond. The smoke show left her hair down in loose waves.

To complete her look, she expertly applied a full face of makeup. The beauty added pink lip gloss to her plump parted lips, sculpted her eyebrows, contoured her cheekbones with blush and bronzer, and touched up her eyes with smoky eyeshadow and mascara.

It’s not evident in the caption where the model posed for the photograph. She looked to be standing on a street corner, in front of a row of upscale shops.

Speaking of her caption, Cheri shared her craving struggles now that she’s on day three of her “cut.” This isn’t the first time that she has referred to healthy eating. The model has been an outspoken proponent for clean living and fitness for some time now. At the end of December, she promoted her 2020 fitness program in the hopes her followers would join her in achieving their dream summer bodies.

“My face when it’s only day 3 of my cut and bae is lookin like a snack,” joked the stunner.

She went on to discuss her desire for a donut and asked her followers about their favorite snacks.

Fans from across the globe took to Cheri’s comments section to praise the brunette’s fashion taste and beauty. Several people also responded to the question posed by the caption, admitting their favorite snacks were things like chips and salsa, hot Cheetos, cinnamon rolls, and more.

“I LOVE this photo!!! Gorgeous!” gushed Cuban babe Cindy Prado.

“You are so beautiful and charming woman,” wrote an admirer, adding a flame, flower, and heart emoji to their remark. They also complimented her outfit in a separate comment.

“Love your hair like this!!” exclaimed a second person.

“[V]ery gorgeous and beautiful woman and favorite snack doughnuts,” contributed a third user, fittingly, they added a donut emoji to their statement.