Brazilian Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In High-Waisted Red Bikini

Brazilian bombshell and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio surprised her 10.2 million Instagram followers with another sizzling bikini snap. The beauty, who founded the swimwear brand Gal Floripa, often models the new pieces in the brand’s collections, and shares the smoking hot shots on her own Instagram page.

In her latest Instagram update, Alessandra posed on a stretch of smooth sand facing the ocean. The water gently brushed the shore, with a few small waves crashing a bit further out from where Alessandra sat. The sky was blue, and the ocean transformed into an even deeper shade of blue towards the horizon. The breathtaking landscape provided the perfect background for Alessandra’s stunning shot. She sat kneeling with her legs out on either side of her in an unusual position that showcased her flexibility. The position also accentuated her incredible physique.

The bikini bottoms had a high-waisted cut, and was also high-cut over the legs. As a result, the bottoms accentuated her hourglass physique while also showcasing her toned derriere. The bikini top’s front wasn’t visible, but there were two straps stretching across her back that exposed plenty of skin.

The Brazilian beauty had both arms up, pulling her brunette locks back. Her hair was in beachy waves and she gazed out at the ocean in the stunning snap. She filled her followers in on the location the picture was taken, adding Praia Brava, Norte Da Ilha, Floripa in the geotag of the post.

Alessandra’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 31,600 likes within just 32 minutes. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling picture, and to shower the brunette bombshell with praise.

One fan couldn’t seem to believe her physique, and commented “remind me how old are you?”

“Amazing view!!!” another fan said, not specifying whether the comment was in reference to the beach or to Alessandra’s body.

“That squat life is for real,” one fan commented, noticing Alessandra’s toned derriere.

One follower found the position to be hard to handle, and said “my hips hurt just looking at this.”

Alessandra seems to have been shooting quite a few different looks for her brand lately. She has shared several bikini snaps with looks that are in a similar color palette, but with slightly different styles. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a snap of herself in a ruffled bikini by the ocean. The suit had feminine details and the bottoms sat low on her hips for a different look than her latest retro-inspired high-waisted ensemble.