Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Body In SKIMS To Celebrate The New Year, One Week Later

Kim Kardashian recently posted a photo to wish her millions of fans a happy new year.

The KKW Beauty CEO decided to celebrate the new year one week later on her Instagram page. In her photo, which was posted on Wednesday, January 8, Kardashian is seen wearing nothing but her lingerie and shapewear line, SKIMS. The panties and bra set is a nude color and shows off the reality star’s lean figure as she poses for the camera. Kardashian has her right hip slightly pushed to one side in the Instagram snapshot.

The shot seems to have been taken at a photoshoot for Kardashian’s brand. An array of SKIMS panties and bras are on a display table behind her, as well as a rack of robes. Kardashian’s photographer is also seen in the photo, as the flash from the camera and Kardashian’s back is seen in the reflection of the mirror Kardashian is sitting behind.

In the snap, Kardashian went for a natural hair and makeup look. Her signature brown tresses are styled in a center part and is straight at the top of Kardashian’s head, with a slight bump at the ends. As for her makeup, Kardashian seems to have wanted the look to match the set she’s wearing. She is seen wearing a light, matte eyeshadow, nude lipstick, foundation and faux eyelashes.

In her caption, Kardashian wished her 156 million Instagram followers a happy new year. She also wrote that she was aware of the fact that she was tardy in wishing her fans a joyous 2020, as the New Years Day was on Wednesday, January 1.

Although the celebratory post was late, Kardashian’s fans seemed to still appreciate it. The photo received more than 2 million likes and more than 14,000 comments under the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s post.

“I’m going to say happy new year in July!” one fan joked.

“The image the girls need to bring to their doctors if you gonna do it, do it right,” another fan chimed in.

“Oh my god!!!!! How u just casually gonna slay us on a Wednesday,” one follower applauded.

“It’s never too late,” another follower said of the post.

This is one of Kardashian’s first tantalizing posts of the new year. While she showed off her curves in the post, she shared with New York Magazine’s The Cut that she would be stepping back from posting photos of herself in a thong. The mother of four shared with the outlet that, after more than a decade in the public eye, she feels that she’s “evolving” and doesn’t feel the need to show off her body online as much.