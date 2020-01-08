Russian Bombshell Polina Malinovskaya Goes Topless In Bali In Scorching New Post

Russian stunner Polina Malinovskaya is leaving little to the imagination in the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of Instagram fans. As those who follow the blond-haired beauty on social media are well aware, Polina regularly struts her stuff in some of the sexiest outfits that you could imagine including bikinis, lingerie, and more. In her latest photo update, Polina pushed the envelope even further — posing topless.

In the stunning shot, the model tagged herself in Bali where she struck a pose front and center. The Russian-born beauty faced her backside to the camera, looking over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face. For the occasion, the model wore her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to what appeared to be a gorgeous, makeup-free face.

Polina left little to the imagination, rocking a skimpy white thong that exposed her toned and tanned derriere for the camera. The model went totally topless for her stunning look, covering her chest with her hands but still exposing plenty of sideboob for the look. In the caption of the post, the model kept things relatively simply, only adding a red broken heart emoji. Even though the picture has only been live on her account for a short time, it’s still earning the model a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the post has garnered over 139,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. Some of her fans commented on the post to let Polina know that her body is on fire while countless others raved over her natural beauty. A few others had no words and opted to comment on the photo using their choice of emoji.

“Wonderful body wonderful woman wonderful photo,” one Instagrammer gushed, adding a few flame emoji.

“Woooooow Beautiful sexi baby I want to take you home with me my gorgeous girl,” a second follower chimed in along with a series of various emoji.

“You define perfection and beauty,” one more fan raved while adding a single red rose emoji to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Polina sizzled in another scandalous look, that time while going pantless. The model showed off her killer figure in a white babydoll crop top that hit just below her chest, flaunting toned and tanned back. Also on display was her beautiful booty as she wore no pants for the NSFW shot. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 95,000 likes and well over 100 comments.