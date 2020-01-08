Canadian Model Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Figure-Hugging, Slit Mini Dress

The model showed off her incredible curves in her revealing dress.

On Wednesday, January 8, Canadian model Laurence Bédard delighted fans by uploading yet another tantalizing Instagram post.

In the picture, the 26-year-old is seen striking a seductive pose in a dimly lit room with furniture in the blurred background. She stood with her shoulders back and jutted out her sculpted hips. The stunner turned her head and cast her gaze downward, as she raked her fingers through her hair.

Laurence sizzled in a plunging, white slit mini dress with gold chain detailing from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble left little to the imagination and put her incredible cleavage and long, lean legs on display. The figure-hugging dress also emphasized the social media sensation’s tiny waist. In addition, fans were able to get a full view of Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection. The model kept the sultry look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, the blonde bombshell styled her short hair in a sleek side part and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The application included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, radiant highlighter, and nude lip gloss. She also sported a chic, white-tipped French manicure.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer, who is an brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, provided additional promotion for the online retailer.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 62,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“The most beautiful woman on the gram! Absolutely flawless,” gushed one fan, adding a heart-eye and rose emoji to the comment.

“You look gorgeous and very sexy, love your body and beautiful eyes,” added a different devotee.

“Now that is stunning the white brings out your tan and your ink. Gorgeous,” said another follower.

“God I love your look. You are in my opinion the perfect shape, size, absolutely perfect,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the tattooed beauty.

As fans are aware, Laurence has a tendency to flaunt her fabulous figure on Instagram, much to the delight of her 2.5 million followers. Recently, she uploading a sizzling snap that showed her wearing a low-cut, skintight multicolored mini dress. That provocative post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.